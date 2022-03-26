Manchester United set to enter race for 29-year-old PSG star: Reports

Manchester United are set to enter the race for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes. The report claims that Ralf Ragnick's side are one of three teams looking to lure the 29-year-old away from the Parc des Princes.

Verratti will complete a decade at PSG in the summer, having signed for the French giants from Italian outfit Pescara in 2012. The Italian international has been one of the key players for Les Parisians during his stint at the club, establishing himself among the best midfielders in Europe.

The technically-gifted central midfielder has made a total of 371 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, racking up a tally of 11 goals and 59 assists. Over the years, Verratti has been a key cog in both Paris Saint-Germain as well as in the Italian national setup.

UtdArena @UtdArena Marco Verratti tonight:



118 touches

81/93 passes completed (87%)

16/21 duels won

9 recoveries

8 chances created

7/7 long passes completed

6/8 take-ons completed

4 fouls won



He was directly involved in 41% of Italy’s xG on top. Marco Verratti tonight:118 touches81/93 passes completed (87%)16/21 duels won9 recoveries8 chances created7/7 long passes completed6/8 take-ons completed4 fouls wonHe was directly involved in 41% of Italy’s xG on top. https://t.co/OqVMgqVmlg

However, things have not gone well for the 29-year-old at neither club nor international level. It is understood that the Italian international could be seeking a new challenge this summer.

Verratti has seen PSG crash out of the UEFA Champions League as it has been yet another disappointing campaign for them in Europe. On the other hand, the 29-year-old has had to deal with the heartbreak of Italy failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup as they were eliminated from the Qualifier playoffs by minnows North Macedonia.

The highly-rated midfielder is set to enter his thirties later this year and is believed to be looking for a new challenge. Manchester United are believed to be in the market to bolster their midfield ranks and Verratti has emerged as a target for them as per Fichajes.

The PSG midfielder could be the answer to Manchester United's midfield problems

It has been quite evident for a long time now that Manchester United do not possess the necessary quality in midfield to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Red Devils have a big summer transfer window coming up and they must ensure that they make the right decisions.

UtdArena @UtdArena Marco Verratti has been on the losing end in each of his last five games for club and country whilst simultaneously being one of if not the best player on his team in all five.



This man needs help. Marco Verratti has been on the losing end in each of his last five games for club and country whilst simultaneously being one of if not the best player on his team in all five.This man needs help.

Verratti could be an excellent signing for them with his immense quality and experience at the highest level.

However, United must ensure that they qualify for the Champions League next season if they have to sign the midfield maestro.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava