Manchester United set to face competition from European giants for 24-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone for a potential January transfer. However, they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the French midfielder's signature.

Ad

The Red Devils strengthened their attack in the summer but failed to sign a senior midfielder. They were linked with Carlos Babela, but a potential move never materialized. They are still interested in signing a midfielder, preferably in January 2026.

As per journalist Graeme Bailey (via United in Focus), Manchester United have identified Kone and Angelo Stiller as their targets. He said:

“Angelo Stiller and Manu Kone are two players that United are already well versed on, they like them both and are keeping close tabs on them. They are both huge talents and there are little doubts that they would be good fits. Interesting to note that Kone particularly is playing in a system very similar to one which Ruben Amorim deploys."

Ad

Trending

However, Bailey added that neither of the two players would want to move in January. They are getting regular playing time at their current clubs and want to ensure that until at least the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, PSG are also monitoring Kone and have made initial contact with his representatives. The 24-year-old midfielder's contract with Roma expires in 2029.

Manchester United icon slammed the club for not buying a midfielder in the summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes the club should have signed a central midfielder in the summer. He highlighted that head coach Ruben Amorim is playing Bruno Fernandes in that position, which is also affecting his performances.

Ad

Hargreaves told TNT Sports earlier this month:

"Bruno is their best player by a country mile then they go and sign two no10s to play in his position. And he has to play as a defensive midfield player almost. I appreciate you needed more goals, they [United] have thought more goals will get us higher up the table than say a world class goalkeeper."

Ad

"But actually, you have the best no10 in the division with Cole Palmer, and you drop him [deeper] because you want someone to play through midfield because you have Cunha and Mbeumo. So why didn’t you just sign a central midfield player to play there and let Bruno do his thing with Cunha? Then a goalkeeper. It would have fixed a lot of issues," he added.

Fernandes has scored two goals and provided one assist in nine games across competitions this season. Manchester United, meanwhile, sit ninth in the Premier League standings, three points behind second-placed Manchester City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More