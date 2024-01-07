Manchester United set to face competition from PL rivals as they look to sign Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to be rivaled by Newcastle United in the race to bring Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League.

Spanish outlet SPORT (via The Express) reports that Barca have met with Christensen's representatives regarding a potential departure. The Dane has fallen down Xavi's pecking order, with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Inigo Martinez ahead of him.

Christensen joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 after leaving Chelsea. But, he could soon be on his way back to the Premier League.

Manchester United have set their sights on the 27-year-old as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defense. Raphael Varane is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer after the club opted not to trigger the one-year option in his contract.

However, the Red Devils could face competition from Newcastle as Eddie Howe is also studying the Denmark international. It's claimed that the former Chelsea defender could be interested in a return to English football.

Christensen has proven Premier League experience, making 93 appearances in the English top flight while at Stamford Bridge. He's since made 51 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, helping his side keep 22 clean sheets.

A January transfer appears to be out of the equation as Barca want to evaluate Christensen's situation in the summer. But, they look set to integrate young Moroccan defender Chadi Riad into their first team once he returns from his loan at Real Betis.

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Manchester United's Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane could be an option for Barcelona.

While Manchester United appear to be courting Christensen, they could be willing to send Varane in the opposite direction. The Frenchman's days at Old Trafford look numbered as incoming shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to move the Real Madrid legend on.

TEAMTalk (via SportsMole) reports that Barcelona have been approached about potentially signing Varane for around €20 million (£17 million). Ratcliffe is eager to get the 30-year-old off the wage books as he's thought to be earning around £340,000 a week.

Varane was a regular starter under Ten Hag last season but fell out of favor during the start of the ongoing campaign. He's made 16 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep seven clean sheets.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined United from Madrid in August 2021 for €40 million. He won the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils last season but his future with the club is now in doubt.