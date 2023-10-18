Manchester United set to face competition from rivals Manchester City in race to sign midfielder with €120 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. The 19-year-old youngster has impressed big teams across Europe with his performances and as per ManUtd News, Neves is being chased by both Manchester giants.

He currently has a €120 million release clause in his contract, which could see a bidding war rise amongst his suitors. Alternatively, should a club make a quick approach and at the same time reach a verbal agreement with the player, Benfica could see him go for lesser - as they did with Goncalo Ramos last summer.

Neves has established himself as a first-team starter of late and has registered 11 appearances this season, providing one assist. He also played in 38 games last season, including youth-level games, where he registered one goal and three assists.

Neves is primarily a holding midfielder who can also play as a link-up man between defence and attack. He is ideally deployed as a lone number six or as a number eight in a double pivot. At 19, he has a lot of potential to grow into a brilliant player and could ideally be a long-term replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford should United sign him in the future.

Manchester United midfield needs an overhaul

Manchester United currently have an ageing midfield under Erik ten Hag. The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are already north of 30 while players like Scott McTominay appear to have a limited lifespan at the club. Their star midfielder Bruno Fernandes will turn 30 next year, meaning he too will need replacing soon.

The club would do well to ideally overhaul this midfield in the coming years and replace these stars with younger players who can then secure the midfield for years to come. The signing of Mason Mount is potentially a step in the right direction given the player's age and ability. Adding Neves to this mix could be another smart signing for United.