Manchester United outcast could receive chance to resurrect career if Erik ten Hag takes over at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will be given an opportunity to resurrect his Old Trafford career if Erik ten Hag becomes the club's new manager, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has endured a miserable time at the Red Devils so far since his £35 million move from Ajax in 2020. He made only 27 Premier League appearances before being shipped out on loan to Everton in January.

The loan-spell at the relegation-threatened Toffees also hasn't worked out, with Van de Beek only playing six times. He is currently unavailable due to a thigh injury suffered in the warm-up for the Blues' defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

Donny van de Beek has called for unity amongst his Everton teammates ahead of their game against West Ham.



With ten Hag set to take over at Old Trafford, The Sun reports that the Dutchman will give his former player a chance next season.

Van de Beek played a crucial role in the 52-year-old's Ajax team for the three years they worked together, with the two building a close relationship in the process.

Ten Hag was in charge of de Godenzonen's memorable 2018/19 campaign, which saw the Amsterdam club win the Eredivise and Dutch Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Van de Beek even scored in the first leg of the tie against Tottenham Hotspur, before the English side completed an incredible fightback at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

It’s cliche but he’s going to be like a new signing. I really think Erik Ten Hag will revive Donny Van De Beek.It’s cliche but he’s going to be like a new signing. https://t.co/VZGge5Molf

Up to a dozen Manchester United players facing uncertain future at the club

Ten Hag's imminent arrival is set to signal a new era for the twenty-time champions of England following a trophyless few years since 2017.

As per The Mirror, several senior players are unhappy at Old Trafford, with some even actively looking for a move away from the club.

Reports claim that Van de Beek himself wants out of the club, as the Dutchman feels he was treated extremely unfairly under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailey, all of whom have found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season, are the other players who want to leave.

Manchester United are also set to release five high-earners at the end of the season. Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are amongst those who will see their contracts expire this summer.

Ten Hag considers this as "key point" to rebuild Man United - new signings have to be totally perfect for his idea and club project. Erik ten Hag has asked Man United to be 100% involved on present and future transfers strategy: new signings, outgoings, new contracts.Ten Hag considers this as "key point" to rebuild Man United - new signings have to be totally perfect for his idea and club project. Erik ten Hag has asked Man United to be 100% involved on present and future transfers strategy: new signings, outgoings, new contracts. 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag considers this as "key point" to rebuild Man United - new signings have to be totally perfect for his idea and club project. https://t.co/w3pPSQ5C97

