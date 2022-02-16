Manchester United ‘set to intensify’ interest in Brazil international amidst uncertainty surrounding Mason Greenwood’s future: Reports

If the latest reports are to be believed, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Ajax winger Anthony as the future of Mason Greenwood at the club remains uncertain.

Greenwood was arrested last month on suspicion of rape and sexual assault after his ex-girlfriend, Harriet Robson, released a series of Instagram stories showing the gruesome injuries she sustained at the hands of the forward.

Manchester United announced that the 20-year-old would not train with the squad or play matches and have maintained that stance even after Greenwood was released on bail.

Many expect The Red Devils to dip into the market for attacking reinforcements with the academy graduate's career unclear.

According to 90Min.com's Graeme Bailey, Manchester United are set to intensify their interest in Ajax's Anthony. However, they will face competition from a host of Premier clubs.

Liverpool has been monitoring the player since his Sao Paulo days and has maintained their interest. The Reds recently added Luiz Dias to their ranks and have two of the best Premier League wide players in Mohammad Salah and Sadio Mane. Despite this, Liverpool are still assessing their options for attacking talent.

The report also states that Chelsea are keen on the Ajax star, and Manchester City has a long-standing interest in the 21-year-old Brazilian.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @GraemeBailey] Manchester United are set to intensify their interest in Ajax winger Antony due to question marks over Mason Greenwood’s future. Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City are also keen on the Brazilian, with his desire to play in the Premier League. #MUFC Manchester United are set to intensify their interest in Ajax winger Antony due to question marks over Mason Greenwood’s future. Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City are also keen on the Brazilian, with his desire to play in the Premier League. #MUFC [@GraemeBailey]

Anthony could prove to be the suitable replacement for Mason Greenwood at Manchester United

With a cloud hanging over Mason Greenwood's future at the club, Manchester United may have spotted one of the best replacements for him in Anthony.

The Brazilian has played an instrumental role in Ajax's fine run this campaign, especially in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old has already racked up two goals and four assists in Europe's premier competition as Ajax won all six of their group stage matches.

Van Arsenal @Jesperl4



Plays in Sakas position but we need more than him. Rensch and Timber also big prospects.



Interesting players. Mundo Ajax ✿ @MundoAjax Contra rápida y golazo de Antony Contra rápida y golazo de Antony 🇧🇷 https://t.co/a6Sd4sHCTp Anthony at Ajax is really reaching new levels. Showing some ridiculous stuff lately. Eredivisie a playground for him. Done well in the CL as well.Plays in Sakas position but we need more than him. Rensch and Timber also big prospects.Interesting players. twitter.com/MundoAjax/stat… Anthony at Ajax is really reaching new levels. Showing some ridiculous stuff lately. Eredivisie a playground for him. Done well in the CL as well.Plays in Sakas position but we need more than him. Rensch and Timber also big prospects.Interesting players. twitter.com/MundoAjax/stat…

Even his manager Erik Ten Hag, who is linked with a move to United, said in December that it would be hard to keep Anthony.

“From a sporting point of view, it is clear that he is an incredible talent," Ten Hag told Good Morning Oranje.

"He is going through an incredibly beautiful development. Especially if we perform in the Champions League, then it is clear that he will come into the spotlight and be interesting for a lot of clubs."

If Ten Hag does take up the job at Old Trafford, the United fans can expect the Dutch manager to try and persuade the Brazilian winger to join him at Manchester.

Edited by Alan John