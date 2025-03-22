Manchester United set to launch move for £70m-rated PL star to solve key squad issues: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for highly regarded Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer. As reported by Teamtalk via Utddistrict, the Red Devils are set to launch an offer for the Real Madrid target.

Apart from Manchester United and Real Madrid, Manchester City have been monitoring the 21-year-old for a while now. The Cityzens were keen to make a move to sign the England international in January but signed Nico Gonzalez as Wharton was injured.

Wharton has see his stock rise dramatically since joining Crystal Palace in January 2024 from Blackburn Rovers reportedly for just £22 million. His exploits saw him earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England side in the Euros although he did not make an appearance.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Wharton is an all-round player with solid physical and technical attributes. He is a good tackler and interceptor and is also a brilliant passer of the ball.

Manchester United reportedly want Wharton to become the long-term replacement for Casemiro who has struggled this season. The Red Devils reportedly believe that Wharton is someone who can unleash the true brilliance of his compatriot Kobbie Mainoo.

Crystal Palace reportedly value their star midfielder at around £70 million but will desperately look to keep him beyond this summer. Adam Wharton is already accustomed to play in a 3-4-3 system under Oliver Glasner and should be able to adapt in Ruben Amorim's system easily.

Manchester United and Arsenal set to face competition from PL club for 25-year-old winger: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to make a big offer for the signature of Manchester United and Arsenal target Bryan Mbeumo. As reported by Caught Offside, Eddie Howe's side are ready to match Brentford's £50 million asking price for the Cameroon international.

Mbeumo has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this season having contributed 15 goals and five assists in 29 league games. He joined the Bees in 2019 from Troyes when they were still in the Championship.

The France-born Cameroon international has made 233 appearances for Brentford till date scoring 65 times while setting up another 47 goals. Although he is primarily a right winger, he has also impressed when being deployed as a number nine.

Brentford would reportedly not stand in Mbeumo's way should they receive an offer worth £50 million. Newcastle United are reportedly ready to match their asking price which would be a blow to Manchester United and Arsenal.

