Manchester United set to listen to offers for 24-year-old flop this summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Antony this summer amid a disappointing spell for the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that the Red Devils are expected to entertain offers for Antony. He only joined Erik ten Hag's side from Ajax in August 2022 for £86 million, making him the second most expensive signing in the club's history.

However, Antony has struggled to live up to expectations during his time at Manchester United. He's managed just one goal and one assist in 26 games across competitions this season.

The Brazil international failed to earn a starting berth in Ten Hag's side's 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday (February 24). This was despite Rasmus Hojlund missing the game through injury as his manager opted to start teenager Omari Forson instead.

Ten Hag gave an ominous assessment of Antony's situation by insisting that his former Ajax winger needed to step up. He said (via the source above):

"It was nothing to do with fitness. He is fit but we have many options on the right side where we lack in other positions due to injuries. The form Antony is in we all have seen and he has to step up."

Antony could be one of many departures this summer at Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as a minority owner. The British billionaire and his INEOS team will oversee the club's sporting operations and it's claimed he's prepared to part with 10 first-team players.

Barcelona could reportedly be a destination for Manchester United's Antony

Antony appears to be headed for the Old Trafford exit door.

Antony's future at Old Trafford is increasingly in doubt amid a frustrating spell with the Red Devils. He could be one to watch during a busy summer transfer window at United.

However, the Brazilian does appear to have interest in his services and that comes from La Liga giants Barcelona. Reports claimed in January that the Catalan giants were plotting a loan move for the winger.

Barca's financial situation is a difficult one and they may struggle to fund such a deal if Manchester United demand a price close to his valuation. Transfermarkt value the attacker at €35 million.

Antony was claimed to be open to joining the Blaugrana during that time as he looked to reignite his career. But, Xavi announced that he was leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season and this places uncertainty over the La Liga heavyweights' transfer plans.