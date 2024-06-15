Manchester United set to make move for €50 million-rated PSG target - Reports

Manchester United intend to make a move to sign Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been earmarked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a transfer target. The 24-year-old Bayern Munich defender has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

The French giants have since placed him on their radar, but according to Florian Plettenberg (via PSG Talk), he has become a priority for United. The journalist has revealed that the Red Devils are now on actively discussing signing De Ligt, and they are looking at paying approximately £42 million.

His contract with the Bavarians is valid until 2027, and the German giants are not willing to let him leave the club. It would all depend on how impressive the offer is from any of his suitors. In the meantime, though, Bayern are expected conversations from Manchester United to begin.

Trending

For De Ligt himself, the future of his club career is not the focus, with the 24-year-old playing for The Netherlands at EURO 2024 in Germany. Despite Manchester United being on the prowl for his services, he said (via PSG Talk):

“I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it. We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team. That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation. But what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern – I’m very happy. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens.”

He played 30 games for Bayern Munich last season across all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Club president discusses future of Manchester United and PSG target

Rennes midfielder Desire Doue has been widely touted to leave the club for other pastures after they failed to make it into any European competition. The 18-year-old talent has reportedly been monitored by a number of big clubs, with Quest-France revealing interest from Arsenal.

The English giants aren't the only ones interested in his services, with Manchester United also keeping their eyes on him. In Doue's home country of France, a move to PSG could also be in the works.

Rennes president Olivier Cloarec has now made it clear that an exit for the 18-year-old, who made 43 appearances last season, would be based on the offers they receive.

He told L'Equipe (via Get Football News France):

“We know that since he was young, he has been followed by the biggest European clubs. That won’t change this summer and we’ll see depending on the offers [whether he leaves].”

None of the interested parties have reportedly made an offer just yet. However, Rennes are reportedly expecting upwards of €40 million to let Doue leave.