Manchester United set to make official offer for star tipped to be David de Gea's replacement - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to make their first bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. He is United's top target to replace David de Gea this summer.

As per a report by journalist Fabrizio Biasin, Onana has become top priority for United this summer, and they are expected to make a move this week. The Cameroon shot-stopper is open to leaving Inter Milan this summer, and the Serie A side are also ready to listen to offers.

However, the Red Devils will have to bid at least €50 million to start negotiations as the goalkeeper has a contract until 2027. Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the offer should arrive in the next 48 hours, but it could take weeks before a deal is complete.

They are waiting for De Gea to make a decision, as a contract extension offer is still reportedly on his table. The Spaniard, who will become a free agent after this month, has an offer from Saudi Arabia too.

Manchester United urged to keep David de Gea

Manchester United reportedly had a contract extension agreed with David de Gea but pulled out of the offer at the last minute. The Athletic have reported that the goalkeeper was prepared to take a drastic reduction on his £375,000-per-week wages, but they want to reduce it even more.

The new offer has been made but the Spaniard is yet to make a decision. Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has insisted that De Gea is still the best option for the Red Devils and told King Casino Bonus:

"I have not seen any outstanding goalkeepers that are far greater than David de Gea, so I wouldn't swap him for anyone at the moment, even with the mistakes he's made recently. I really don't think there's many better goalkeepers in the world than De Gea. Is David Raya better than De Gea? I don't think so."

He continued:

"Manchester United will be looking for a better player as well as a character who can come in and deal with the step up of playing for United. Maybe Dean Henderson can do it, but I'm not so sure."

The Red Devils have also been linked with goalkeepers Diogo Costa and David Raya this summer.

