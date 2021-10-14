Manchester United set to make Paul Pogba the second-highest earner at the club with mega offer - Reports

Manchester United have made a stunning offer to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to make him the second-highest earner at the club.

As per The Athletic's Andy Mitten, Manchester United's latest offer to Paul Pogba sees him earn nearly £400,000 a week. The deal is reportedly the second-highest at Old Trafford – behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined in the summer from Juventus.

Paul Pogba has less than a year left on his current deal and Manchester United are keen to keep him. The Red Devils are unwilling to let him walk away for free, and are ready to match his wage demands.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation with all three clubs looking to lure him next summer.

Los Blancos have agreed to match his €15 million-a-season wage demands, while PSG are also happy to offer him that contract.

John Barnes questions Manchester United's Paul Pogba

John Barnes believes Paul Pogba does not have the same attitude on the pitch for France and Manchester United. The Liverpool legend claims the Frenchman is a team player for the national team but thinks of himself as a superstar at the club.

"Winning the World Cup in 2018 didn't help Paul Pogba to win any trophies for Manchester United. Playing for France and Manchester United are two different things.

"He plays much better for France than Manchester United, and that has a lot to do with how he feels about playing for France, in terms of being a team player."

Barnes added:

"Whereas, for Manchester United, with his price tag, and being who he is, and the way we treat our superstar players in England. He probably feels he is a superstar, so therefore plays differently, rather than being the team player he is for the national side.

"Winning a trophy with France won't necessarily help him at Manchester United, until he decides to have the same attitude playing his club football, as he does for France."

United face Leicester City this weekend in the Premier League before their big week, where they face Atalanta in the Champions League and renew their rivalry with Liverpool.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar