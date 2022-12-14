Manchester United set to make stunning offer to lure Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are set to make a stunning offer to lure Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to Old Trafford.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to make an offer for the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner.

Erik ten Hag's side are in dire need of a striker following Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the club in November.

At the moment, the Red Devils only have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their options up front. While Rashford is not a natural number nine, Martial simply cannot be relied upon because of his never-ending injury problems.

As Ten Hag looks to find a solution to his striking woes, he has set his sights on Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema.

The France international is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or, having led Los Blancos to both La Liga and the Champions League last season. The Frenchman scored 44 goals in 46 matches for Real Madrid last season, but has struggled with injuries this campaign.

The Real Madrid attacker has scored six times in 12 games this campaign and has also missed the FIFA World Cup with an injury.

The former Lyon attacker has his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expiring this summer, and there has not been much progress in contract talks.

Yahoo Sports claims Real Madrid president Florentino Perez fears losing his star striker amid interest from Manchester United and PSG. It has been reported that Manchester United have offered a crazy salary to the 34-year-old.

The Red Devils have offered the Frenchman a much higher wage than what he currently earns at Real Madrid.

Manchester United are set to save between £15 million and £30 million as a result of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. This offers the Premier League side the luxury of offering Benzema a massive package.

It is also understood that the presence of former Real Madrid teammates Casemiro and Raphael Varane could prove to be a decisive factor in his decision.

Manchester United star fires transfer warning to Real Madrid

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Get to watch this lad again tonight too. Been nearly a month since this moment already @agarnacho7 https://t.co/8I9IE1obcV Get to watch this lad again tonight too. Been nearly a month since this moment already @agarnacho7 https://t.co/8I9IE1obcV ⭐️

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has fired a warning to Real Madrid amid Los Blancos' interest in wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho.

De Gea told the media after Manchester United's 1-0 friendly loss against Real Betis:

"We won’t let him leave."

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have suffered two back-to-back losses in their two friendly games during the World Cup break. They lost 4-2 against Cadiz and then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Betis.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes