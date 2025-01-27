Manchester United set minimum €65m price tag to let go of key player attracting interest from Italy: Reports

Manchester United want at least €65 million to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho this January, according to journalist Luca Cerchione. The Argentinean forward's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, and Napoli are planning to price him away.

Garnacho has appeared in all but one of the Red Devils' games under Ruben Amrom. However, the 20-year-old has managed just one goal and one assist under the Portuguese head coach.

While he remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, the Premier League giants are willing to cash in on him this month. Napoli are looking for a proper replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this month.

The Serie A side have reportedly identified Garnacho as an option for the job. Recent reports have suggested that they have offered an initial €40 million for the player, but it has already been rejected by Manchester United.

Trending

The Red Devils have informed Napoli sporting Giovanni Manna that they will only do business for the aforementioned price, which includes €10 million in commissions. The Serie A giants have supposedly offered the Argentinean a contract worth €3.5 million net plus bonus, with a total package worth around €4.5 million.

The ball is now on Napoli's court, and the Italian club have to decide whether they are willing to match Manchester United's asking price for the player. Garnacho's contract with the club runs until 2028.

When are Manchester United back in action?

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United are preparing for their final Europa League group stage game against FCSB on Thursday, January 30, at the National Arena. The Red Devils arrived at the tie buoyed by their hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, January 26, in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's team have now won four of their last five games across competitions. Despite their recent form, they remain 12th in the league table after 23 games.

Manchester United have won eight and lost 10 in the league so far, scoring 28 goals and conceding 32. However, they have fared better in the Europa League, where they are fourth in the league table after seven games.

The Red Devils have scored 14 goals and conceded nine in the tournament so far, winning four and drawing three games. Interestingly, they have won all three games under Amorim in Europe this season. A victory on Thursday will guarantee the English giants a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback