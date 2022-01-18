Manchester United set to offer staggering £480,000-a-week deal to sign top manager as next head coach - Reports

The search for Manchester United's permanent manager is heating up. The club are struggling to hit their best form under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, which has reportedly fast-tracked their search for a permanent boss.

According to the latest reports from El Nacional, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has emerged as their top target. The Argentine is currently the highest-paid club manager in the world and Manchester United are willing to offer him a similar deal.

The deal that United are assembling could see him earn a hefty £480,000 in weekly wages. Simeone reportedly takes home €25 million per year at Atletico.

Since taking charge of the club in 2012, he has guided Atletico Madrid to eight titles, including two La Liga and Europa League titles each. The 51-year-old has also taken the Rojiblancos to their only two Champions League finals, where they lost to arch-rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.

He also boasts the highest number of wins by a manager in the Spanish top-flight in the 21st century with 233 and also has the best win percentage (60.20%).

Mauricio Pochettino next in line for Manchester United

El Nacional also claimed that if Manchester United are unable to lure Simeone, then they would shift their focus to Mauricio Pochettino.

United are ready to offer the Argentine a top contract to bring him to Old Trafford from Paris, whom he joined in January last year. His PSG tenure has been disappointing so far, sparking rumors of a potential exit.

PSG lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season and despite a strong run in the Champions League, they bowed out in the semi-finals.

In the ongoing season, although they boast a healthy lead at the top of the table, their performances have gone off the boil lately.

Pochettino signed a one-year extension with PSG last year that's set to keep him at the club until 2023, but he later reportedly told them that he wishes to leave.

He has proven himself in the Premier League during five-and-a-half glorious years at Tottenham Hotspur, famously guiding them to the 2019 Champions League final.

