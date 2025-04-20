Manchester United set price tag on Andre Onana amid exit rumors - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly demand in excess of £20 million for Andre Onana's services in the summer. As reported by The Mirror, the Red Devils are planning to sign a number of quality outfield players in the summer.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking to sign a striker, two midfielders, a centre-back and at least one wing-back to bolster his squad. While Manchester United reportedly have their sights on Royal Antwerp keeper Senne Lammens, they are seemingly ready to continue with Onana as the number one next season.

Onana could, however, be offloaded if the Red Devils receive an offer in excess of £20 million for the Cameroonian. The 29-year-old has struggled to make a good impression since his reported £47.2 million switch from Inter Milan in 2023.

The former Ajax keeper has consistently made the headlines for costly errors between the sticks. He was recently axed from Amorim's squad for the trip to Newcastle United, but reclaimed his place on Thursday night against Lyon.

Onana has so far made 95 appearances for Manchester United conceding 143 goals and keeping 23 clean sheets. He has let in 60 goals in 44 games this campaign while keeping 10 shutouts.

Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal superstar would have joined Manchester United if the Red Devils had approached him

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Declan Rice would have picked Manchester United over Arsenal had the Red Devils approached him. The former England defender insisted that his former club should have approached Rice when he was at West Ham United. Ferdinand said, as quoted by Football.London:

"Declan Rice, you know when you look at players and go there was the moment he stood up and said, 'Guys, the top table, I'm at it'. I think this tie says that. Doing against a team of that magnitude, that type of team, that champion. And we (United) didn't go and sign him!"

The former Manchester United defender added:

"I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, 'we'll match what Arsenal pay', I think Declan Rice would have chosen Man United."

Rice became the joint-most expensive English footballer of all time when Arsenal signed him in 2023 for a reported £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons. He has been a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, having made 96 appearances for the Gunners so far, contributing with 14 goals and 19 assists.

