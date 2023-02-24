Manchester United set sights on Arsenal linked forward ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has also been linked with Arsenal. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new striker following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last November.

Erik ten Hag's side signed Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan last month. However, that deal expires at the end of the season, and United are reportedly not too keen on a permanent move.

According to Danish magazine Tipsbladet, Hojlund, 20, is on the Red Devils' radar. He has impressed in Serie A this season, scoring six goals in 19 games. The Danish young attacker has bagged 13 goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions.

Hojlund's stock is rising amid his breakout season with Atalanta. He began his career at Danish side Copenhagen FC, scoring five goals in 32 games. Legendary Italian striker Antonio Cassano has compared him with Manchester City's prolific frontman Erling Haaland (via football.london):

"If you think about who he resembles, Haaland quickly comes to mind, but I like Hojlund, and I don't like Haaland."

Hojlund's manager, Gian Piero Gasperin, also has high expectations of the player. He said:

"I'm convinced he will have a great career. Technically, he always shows different and better things".

"Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face" - Gasperini



However, Manchester United are not the only European heavyweight interested in the youngster. Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are also keeping tabs as Hojlund continues a brilliant campaign at the Gewiss Stadium.

Arsenal are also in the running and have been tipped to pursue him this summer. He's contracted with Atalanta till 2025, and La Gazzetta dello Sport says that he's valued at €40 million (£35.2 million).

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn says Manchester United are in title race

Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has said that Manchester United are very much in the Premier League title race, telling talkSPORT:

"Everyone is still looking at Arsenal and Manchester City, but you have to be respectful of the teams that are behind you especially if they’re showing the levels of consistency like Manchester United are doing right now."

Confidence is high at Old Trafford as United have pushed themselves into title reckoning. They trail league leaders Arsenal by five points, with the Gunners boasting a game in hand. Just a point seperates them from second-placed Manchester City. United have lost just once since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and that defeat was against Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

The Red Devils' impressive season under Ten Hag continued with a season-defining 2-1 win over Barcelona on Thursday (February 23). They advanced to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate win.

Bruno Fernandes reveals what has changed at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag 🗣 "The confidence is much higher, we believe the process we are through is the right one."Bruno Fernandes reveals what has changed at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag https://t.co/g6cIyIQYSh

That means Ten Hag's men remain alive in four competitions. They play the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26) against Newcastle United. The Old Trafford giants will feature in the FA Cup fifth round against West Ham United on March 1.

