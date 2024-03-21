Manchester United set their sights on Juventus star as Sofyan Amrabat’s replacement: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly turn to Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as Sofyan Amrabat's replacement this summer.

Italian outlet il Corriere dello Sport (via TEAMTalk) reports that the McKennie has caught the Red Devils' attention amid an impressive season at the Allianz Stadium. The American midfielder returned to the Old Lady from Leeds United after spending last season on loan with the Peacocks.

McKennie, 25, somewhat failed to impress during his spell at Leeds but has bounced back with superb displays with Juve. He's appeared 28 times across competitions, providing nine assists.

Leeds had the option to make McKennie's loan move permanent but didn't take it up after being relegated from the Premier League. He's now become a regular under Massimiliano Allegri and Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a fan.

Ratcliffe feels McKennie is an affordable option as the British billionaire looks to rebuild Erik ten Hag's squad this summer. The 49-cap USMNT international has just over a year left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million.

Manchester United look set to part ways with Amrabat at the end of the season after a disappointing loan spell at Old Trafford. The Moroccan joined from Fiorentina on loan (€10 million loan fee) last summer with a view to a permanent £21.4 million (€25 million) deal.

However, Amrabat, 27, has struggled for form and hasn't played his way into Ten Hag's starting lineup. He's started seven of 14 league games and has failed to live up to expectations.

There is a feeling that the holding midfielder will return to his parent club Fiorentina this summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that although the Red Devils are yet to decide, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart.

Fiorentina reportedly fear Amrabat's transfer value has decreased at Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to replicate his Fiorentina form.

Amrabat's dismal spell at Manchester United has often seen him used as a makeshift left-back. The Morocco international was signed to help bolster Ten Hag's midfield but the Dutchman has preferred the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay.

The Fiorentina loanee came on in the second half of the Red Devils' 3-1 loss to Manchester City on March 3. He gave the ball away resulting in Erling Haaland tucking away the Cityzens' third at the Etihad.

Football Italia alluded to that error when reporting that Fiorentina know that Amrabat's time at Old Trafford has lowered his market value. He'll have a year left to run on his contract with Viola if he returns this summer and they'll potentially be looking to cash in.