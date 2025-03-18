Manchester United set for six-player exodus next summer as Ruben Amorim plots squad overhaul: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a major overhaul in the summer with six players set to face the axe. As reported by reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, the Red Devils are hopeful of generating funds from sales.

Plettenberg has claimed that Manchester United are confident that they could raise significant cash from selling players this summer. He also named six players who are destined to leave Old Trafford generating money to reinvest. Plettenberg wrote on X:

“Manchester United are confident that they will be able to invest in top transfers this summer, especially as the budget will be freed up through the possible and planned departures of Victor Lindelöf, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Kobbie Mainoo."

The Sky Germany journalist added:

“The sales of Marcus Rashford and Antony would provide the club with even greater financial flexibility.”

Marcus Rashford and Antony were both loaned out in January to Aston Villa and Real Sociedad, respectively. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelöf, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have all struggled for either form or playing time this season.

However, it will be interesting to see what future has in the store for Kobbie Mainoo. The youngster emerged as a potential star for the future last season but has struggled to impress under Ruben Amorim.

Aged just 19, Mainoo was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in January but ended up staying at Old Trafford. Apart of the six aforementioned players, the Red Devils have several other players like Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana.

RB Leipzig set price tag of forward wanted by Manchester United: Reports

RB Leipzig have reportedly slapped an €80 million price tag on Xavi Simons wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. As reported by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the German giants could be ready to make a big profit having only signed the Dutchman for €50 million in January.

Simons has been a player very much in demand in recent months thanks to his excellent showings in RB Leipzig colors. He joined the Bundesliga side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023 and made his move permanent in January 2025.

The Netherlands international has made 25 appearances for RB Leipzig this season, contributing with eight goals and five assists. The Manchester United target has earned 24 caps for the Netherlands so far, scoring three goals and producing three assists.

