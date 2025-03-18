Arsenal and Manchester United placed on red alert as Bundesliga club slaps €80m price tag on 21-year-old attacking sensation: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have been placed on red alert with RB Leipzig reportedly slapping a price tag on Xavi Simons. As reported by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga giants will consider an €80 million bid for their star attacker.

Simons has been a wanted man in the European circuit in recent months thanks to his exploits for RB Leipzig. The Dutchman only made his move to Red Bull Arena permanent in January 2025 but could sensationally be on his way out in the summer.

The 21-year-old has had an interesting career so far, having already played for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig. He is a La Masia graduate but was first snapped up by PSG in 2019 before making an appearance for Barcelona.

After struggling for gametime for PSG, he joined PSV Eindhoven in 2022 and had a sensational season which made PSG trigger his €6 million buyback clause. He, however, was immediately shipped off on loan to RB Leipzig and eventually joined the German side permanently in January 2025.

Simons is capable of playing either as a number ten or on either flank and can also feature as a false nine. He is extremely fast, technically gifted and can score and create goals.

The Arsenal and Manchester United target has made 25 appearances for RB Leipzig this season. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists and has been heavily linked with numerous clubs from across Europe.

The young forward has already earned 24 caps for the Netherlands so far and has three goals and three assists to his name. RB Leipzig splashed €50m plus add-ons for his services in January but could reportedly be open to a big profit in just six months.

Manchester United eyeing a summer move for Arsenal target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for long-term Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic in the summer. As reported by Give Me Sport, the Red Devils are considering signing the Serbia international who could be available at a cut price.

Vlahovic was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in 2022 but ended up joining Juventus from Fiorentina. The 25-year-old has not quite been able to live up to his massive €70 million (£58.9m) price tag in Turin.

The Serb has fallen behind Randal Kolo Muani in the pecking order following the Frenchman's arrival on loan from PSG. Vlahovic is set to enter the final year of his deal with Juventus and therefore could be up for sale for just £25 million.

Manchester United are believed to be taking a close look at the situation as they look to bolster their striking options. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both been misfiring this season and Vlahovic could be an upgrade for a bargain.

