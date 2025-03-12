Manchester United interested in making surprise move for Arsenal target - Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic, according to GiveMeSport. The Serbian striker will enter the final year of his contract with Juventus this summer and hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Vlahovic has registered 14 goals and two assists from 34 games across competitions for the Bianconeri this season. However, he has dropped down the pecking order following Randal Kolo Muani's arrival in January on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 25-year-old reportedly pockets £315,000 per week at Turin, and the Bianconeri are worried that he could run his contract down. As such, the Serie A giants are ready to let him go this summer for just £25m.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Serbian, but Manchester United have now entered the fray. The Red Devils have found it difficult to score goals this season, finding the back of the net just 34 times in 28 games in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress and Ruben Amorim wants an upgrade. Manchester United are eyeing cost-effective options to address their goalscoring conundrum, so a cut-price deal for Vlahovic could suit them this summer.

However, Arsenal are also in the market for attacking additions amid Gabriel Jesus' poor form. The Brazilian is out for the season with an ACL injury, and Vlahovic could be an upgrade. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Everton are eyeing the Serbian as well.

Are Arsenal and Manchester United eyeing a Sporting CP striker?

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the club eyeing a move for Viktor Gyokeres, according to A Bola. However, the report adds that the Swedish ace doesn't want to join the Red Devils.

Gyokeres has been in sensational form for Sporting CP in recent years. This season, the 26-year-old has plundered in 39 goals and set up nine more from 40 games across competitions.

Gyokeres rose to prominence under Ruben Amorim at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. As such, it was previously believed that the Portuguese's presence at Old Trafford could give Manchester United a headstart in the race.

However, it now appears that the player isn't eyeing a reunion with his former manager. Instead, the Swede would like to move to Liverpool, Manchester City, or Arsenal.

The player is under contract with Sporting CP until 2028 and reportedly has a €100m release clause in his deal. However, it is believed that he could be available for €70m this summer.

