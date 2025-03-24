Manchester United set for six-team transfer tussle to sign 19-year-old Turkish breakout star: Reports

Manchester United are believed to be in a heated race to land Fenerbahce’s 19-year-old centre-back Yusuf Akcicek. He has been linked with a move to several top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig, and in the Premier League — Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Fenerbahce are keen to hold on to him and are in talks over a long-term deal through 2030. But the club would entertain an offer if a high enough bid is made. The 6ft 4in defender has become a key player under Jose Mourinho, making 16 first-team appearances and getting his first senior cap for Turkey.

Manchester United’s interest comes as they need a left-footed centre-back, with Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven both injured. With Harry Maguire in doubt, Ruben Amorim is prioritizing defensive reinforcements, while Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are nearing the end of their time at the club.

Several clubs are tracking Akcicek’s progress and United are likely to face stiff competition for his signature. With the summer transfer window approaching, his future is unclear, though his performances place him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite.

Manchester United set for mass squad overhaul with at least 10 exits

Manchester United are poised to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer, as at least 10 first-team players are set to depart (via Manchester Evening News). The club’s hierarchy want to reshape the squad after a disappointing season.

Veterans Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are due to retire, as they are closer to 40 than 30. Midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Victor Lindelof will almost certainly be released when their contracts expire. The club are looking to part ways with high-profile attacking players as well, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony set to leave.

Rashford, who is on loan at Aston Villa, could be sold to raise funds while Sancho’s future looks uncertain despite an obligation-to-buy clause being held by Chelsea. Another of United’s high earners, Casemiro, is also a player they would consider selling amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, left-back Tyrell Malacia could make his loan to PSV Eindhoven permanent if the Netherlands club activate their buy option. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could also be on his way out of the club.

