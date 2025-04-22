Manchester United set to take £42m loss on 22-year-old star as Red Devils set asking price ahead of summer window: Reports 

Manchester United reportedly set the asking price for Rasmus Hojlund at just £30 million. It is around £42 million less than the price they paid to sign him from Atalanta in 2023.

Hojlund has had a tough time at Old Trafford since joining the club. He has made 88 appearances, scoring just 24 goals and providing six assists. His form has further dropped this season with just eight goals and four assists in 45 games across competitions. Even aside from goal contributions, his general performances have garnered plenty of criticism.

Hence, the Red Devils could look to sell him in the summer. As per journalist Jamie Jackson (via Utd District), Hojlund's price tag will be around £30 million this summer. His contract with Manchester United expires in 2028, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is around £42 million.

The Danish striker has scored just three goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season. Manchester United have scored just 38 goals in 33 league games this season and find themselves 14th in the standings. Only five other teams have scored fewer goals this season in the English top flight.

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's preparations for next season

The Red Devils have had a poor 2024-25 campaign and are 14th in the Premier League. They were eliminated from both domestic cup competitions but have reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals. They will face Athletic Club across two legs as they look to reach the final.

However, Manchester United are also simultaneously preparing for the next season. After their 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, head coach Ruben Amorim said (via manutd.com):

“This season is going to end like this. We need to take the positives, try to work on the things we need to improve. Again, I think I've been saying this for a quite a while. They will have one chance because this is the Premier League. We need to score goals. We have to work and try to be better in the first game of next season. That's in the past.

"When you play for a big club like this, you win one game, one stage in the Europa League, but let's move on. We were the better team on the pitch. Like we did so many times this season, we had some good moments but then setbacks. So one more but it's really frustrating. Sometimes, it's when our opponents are really better but today you can feel it, we had the game in our hands.”

Manchester United will next face Bournemouth away in the Premier League on April 27. They will then face Athletic Club away in the Europa League semi-finals first leg on May 1.

