Manchester United set target for Ruben Amorim in Premier League next season, club okay with missing Champions League: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United have allegedly set a target for Ruben Amorim for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. According to reports from Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have told their Portuguese tactician where they expect to finish in the English top-flight next season.After the sack of Dutchman Erik ten Hag following a woeful start to the 2024-25 season, United appointed Amorim from Sporting in November 2024. While the 40-year-old immediately established his presence and tactics, the squad struggled to adapt and keep up with the manager's demands.The 13-time Premier League winners finished in a dismal 15th position in the 2024-25 EPL standings. They lost 18 of their 38 games, managing just 11 wins (and nine draws) to finish with a tally of 42 points.Although they made the final of the UEFA Europa League, they lost 1-0 to fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur. The loss also confirmed that Manchester United would not play European football in the 2025-26 campaign.With only the Premier League and domestic cups to focus on next season, MEN reports (via Metro) that the United hierarchy has set a goal for their young manager. The club has asked Amorim to help the side finish in the top six of the league standings and bring European football back to Old Trafford.Manchester United have strengthened their squad significantly with the additions of Matheus Cunha (£62.5 million), Bryan Mbeumo (£65 million+£6 million) and Diego Leon (£3.3 million+£3.7 million). With another month left in the transfer window, Amorim will likely be keen on strengthening his squad further in order to meet the board's expectations for next season.&quot;He has incredible potential&quot; - Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho backs Ruben Amorim to succeed at Old TraffordEx-Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho lashed out at the Red Devils' administration, calling out the ownership for their lack of sporting nous. The legendary tactician also backed his compatriot Ruben Amorim, who is the current United manager, to succeed at Old Trafford.After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, many fingers were raised at Amorim as well as United's hierarchy. Despite the criticism, the 40-year-old tactician has remained steadfast and committed in order to get the Red Devils out of their rut.Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, Mourinho lambasted the people in charge at United and lavished praise onto his countryman's character. He said (via Mirror):&quot;Today, I think that with the change in ownership at the club, with an owner who doesn't have much experience in football but rather in sport... What happened to Ruben, from being the manager of the worst Manchester United in Premier League history to having continuity and confidence to continue and be Ruben Amorim, is a sign that a lot needs to change. With that stability... We all agree that he's a manager with great potential and personality. I think he has incredible potential to do great work.&quot;Manchester United will kick off their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home against fellow English juggernauts Arsenal on August 17.