Manchester United set time frame for return of four first team stars including Casemiro: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to welcome back Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Mason Mount at the end of this month.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that the Red Devils are expecting the quartet to be back in action on January 27. That's when Erik ten Hag's men face either Eastleigh or Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

Ten Hag has been without the four first-team regulars for a significant portion of the campaign. The injury crisis has blighted Manchester United's season, with their hopes of a top-four finish in doubt.

Casemiro has been missing since early November when he sustained a hamstring injury in a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian midfielder had been a mainstay in the Red Devils' side ever since joining from Real Madrid in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Martinez has only played six games across competitions this season. The Argentine defender has been dealing with a serious foot injury that has kept him sidelined for four months.

Ten Hag reacted to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's injury by giving Maguire a spot back in his starting lineup. But, the English defender sustained a groin injury in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich (December 12) as his side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Maguire hasn't appeared for Manchester United since then and Ten Hag's defense has become increasingly depleted. They have shipped 27 goals in the league as they sit eighth, nine points off the top four.

Finally, Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in the summer in a £60 million deal. But, the English playmaker has struggled for form and the start of his United career has been hampered by injury issues. He is currently nursing a calf injury that has kept him out of action since November.

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Casemiro's future at Manchester United

Casemiro's future is somewhat uncertain.

Casemiro has spent over a year at Manchester United since joining from Madrid. The Brazil international enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign, posting seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions as his side won the Carabao Cup.

However, there have been concerns about his form this season despite the veteran midfielder bagging four goals and one assist in 12 games. He's been linked with a departure following INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at the club as a shareholder.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Casemiro's situation. He has nothing of note to report regarding a potential exit (via CaughtOffside):

"Despite many stories, I have no concrete updates so far on Casemiro’s future. He’s on big wage yes, I can’t mention the exact numbers, but he’s on huge salary; and I think it’s also normal as he was joining from Real Madrid as one of the best midfielders in the world for many years."

Reports claim that Casemiro could be on his way to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. He would be reunited with former United and Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at KSU Stadium.