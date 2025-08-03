Manchester United set transfer fee for sale of star striker Rasmus Hojlund amid exit rumors: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly revealed the transfer valuation for Rasmus Hojlund as they look to offload him this summer. This follows recent reports that the Red Devils are interested in signing another striker to bolster their attack ahead of the 2025-26 term.
According to the BBC, the Premier League giants are reportedly prepared to sell Hojlund for £30 million this summer. His potential sale could also be connected to the Red Devils' recent interest in signing RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko ahead of Newcastle United.
Therefore, the potential signing of Sesko indicates that Manchester United will need to sell players following the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Ruben Amorim may also be trying to keep a balanced attacking squad, which could explain the reported move to sell the 22-year-old.
However, the source mentioned above states that Hojlund's book value is £43 million. This suggests that if he's sold for £30 million as previously reported, Manchester United would be taking a loss.
Amid transfer rumors, the Red Devils had earlier considered a swap deal in which Hojlund would move to RB Leipzig and Sesko would join them. While Hojlund's future remains uncertain, signing another target man could push him further down the depth chart.
Meanwhile, he remains under contract at Old Trafford until June 2028. In 95 games since joining the Premier League giants, he has scored 26 goals and provided six assists across competitions.
"I think the two signings are good signings" - Gary Neville on Manchester United's new signings
Gary Neville has claimed that Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are good signings for Manchester United. However, he added that the Premier League giants still need to sign a goalkeeper this summer.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said (via United In Focus):
"I think the two signings are good signings yet, there’s [sic] a couple more needed, I think they need a goalkeeper. And I think if they fill those two positions with decent signings, then United can have a lot, I mean, they have to have a better season than last year. It can’t get any worse, really.”
The Red Devils have also been linked with Benjamin Sesko as they aim to improve their attacking prowess. However, they might not be able to sign some of their targets if they don't sell some unwanted players from Ruben Amorim's squad.