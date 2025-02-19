Manchester United set for transfer windfall as Bayern Munich look to sign ex-Red Devils star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to cash in big on their academy graduate Mason Greenwood should Olympique de Marseille, where he currently plies his trade, decide to sell him to another club.

Greenwood left Old Trafford permanently last summer to Marseille for a reported fee of €26 million. However, the 23-year-old has taken Ligue 1 by storm in his debut season, as he currently sits in the second position of the goalscoring charts of the French top flight this season with 14 goals and four assists to his name after 22 games.

Greenwood’s impressive form for his new club hasn’t gone unnoticed as he has attracted the interest of a lot of clubs across Europe.

A few days ago, Fichajes reported that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are monitoring the English player and have made an offer to Marseille for €75 million to acquire his services.

While a deal is yet to materialize, TBR Football recently claimed that Bayern Munich has joined the chase for Mason Greenwood, and Manchester United could receive a significant amount should Marseille decide to sell the player.

The Red Devils hold a 50-percent sell-on clause in any future sale of Greenwood and also a buy-back option on the player as contained in the deal in July 2024. As per TBR, while United have the opportunity to re-sign their academy graduate, they will consider generating revenue from their sell-on clause.

The report further adds that Bayern are the most recent admirers of the player, as they had scouts present in Marseille’s 5-1 win over St. Etienne at Stade Velodrome.

Apart from Bayern and PSG, Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in Greenwood. Altogether this season, Greenwood has scored 15 goals and provided four assists for Ligue 1 side.

Manchester United in talks over reuniting Ruben Amorim with Sporting CP star – Reports

Manchester United has reportedly progressed in negotiations over the possibility of signing Sporting CP prodigy Geovany Tcherno Quenda. Ruben Amorim have seen to club go from bad to worse under his tenure. The Red Devils signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window to bolster their options.

Quenda, who is a product of Sporting CP academy, has been a key player for the Portuguese side in the ongoing season. The 17-year-old has featured in every Primera Liga game for Sporting this term. However, Quenda was formerly Amorim’s student during the latter’s stint at the Portuguese club. Now, recent reports claim that United have sealed a deal to reunite Amorim with Sporting’s Geovany Quenda.

According to Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Manchester United are making progress in their efforts to bring Geovany Quenda to Old Trafford. Adding to the intrigue, the player is said to be willing to make the move.

