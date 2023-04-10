Manchester United set whopping Scott McTominay price tag amid transfer interest from Newcastle: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. According to the Daily Star (via The Hard Tackle), the Red Devils want £50 million for the player, who has been a part of the club since his youth days.

However, a lack of consistent starts in recent games has prompted the 26-year-old Scottish midfielder to consider a move away from the club.

Newcastle United, who are pushing for a top-four finish this season, see McTominay as a valuable addition to their squad. Despite being more of a squad player than a regular starter under manager Erik ten Hag, McTominay has caught the eye of Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have been impressive in their ongoing Premier League campaign and are looking to further strengthen their squad in anticipation of a title push in the next few seasons. Acquiring a player of McTominay's caliber would be a significant step towards achieving their ambitions.

However, negotiations between the two clubs are likely to be challenging. Manchester United won't let go of McTominay easily and are reportedly demanding a hefty fee for his services. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle United will be willing to meet the club's valuation and bring the Scottish midfielder to St James' Park.

"It doesn't look well" - Erik ten Hag on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's injury

The Red Devils suffered a devastating blow during their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League as star forward Marcus Rashford was subbed off due to an injury in the 81st minute.

Rashford was seen holding his inner pelvic area after going for a cross near the six-yard box, causing speculation that he has suffered a groin strain. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and it is yet to be determined whether it is a muscle or tendon damage, which will significantly impact Rashford's recovery time.

Erik ten Hag spoke about the forward's injury and stated:

"We have to wait and see what it is and how bad it is. It doesn't look well. We have to protect our players - everyone wants the best players on the pitch, everyone wants to see great, entertaining football like you see today, but then you need your best players."

Manchester United fans will be eagerly waiting for the next update on Rashford's fitness.

