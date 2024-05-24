Manchester United set to be without 28-year-old star for FA Cup final, looks to have played his last game for the club: Reports

Anthony Martial was reportedly not with the Manchester United squad who left for London ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (May 25). The French forward has been sidelined with a groin problem since late January.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that Martial wasn't with Erik ten Hag's squad who headed to Wembley. They face City in the season's closer but the France international is unlikely to be available.

Martial is leaving Manchester United when his contract expires next month. He waved goodbye to fans at Old Trafford after his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle United on May 15.

The Frenchman's last appearance came in a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on December 9. He's appeared 19 times across competitions this season, posting two goals and one assist.

Constant injury issues have plagued Martial's Manchester United career. He's rehabilitating a groin injury after undergoing surgery in January.

Ten Hag had hinted that the former AS Monaco youngster would be available to face City. The Dutch coach said in his pre-match press conference (via United in Focus):

“Yeah, Harry Maguire is unavailable but for the rest, all of the players you mentioned are available. Tomorrow final training and we make final decisions but the way I see it now it looks good (that Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial are available)."

Rasmus Hojlund will likely lead the line for United against their cross-city rivals. It looks set to be his manager's final game in charge. Reports claim the club has opted to sack him after the FA Cup final regardless of the result.

Manchester United reportedly want to sign Real Madrid's Joselu as Anthony Martial's replacement

Manchester United want Joselu amid his loan spell with Real Madrid ending.

Manchester United may have found Martial's replacement judging by reports from Spain cited by TEAMTalk. It's claimed that the Red Devils have set their sights on Joselu who 'continues to be a priority target'.

Joselu, 34, has been on loan at Real Madrid this season and has impressed despite not being a regular starter. The Spanish forward has registered 17 goals and three assists in 48 games across competitions.

United are prepared to make a strong investment to sign him and will offer him an increased salary. They want to keep the Spaniard away from Madrid who needs to decide his future soon.

Joselu is set to return to Espanyol next month when his loan spell at the Santiago Bernabeu ends. Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos want to sign their UEFA Champions League hero whose brace against Bayern Munich took them to this season's final.