Manchester United shortlist two managers, including former Chelsea boss, as they eye Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the duo of Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte amid concerns over Erik ten Hag's future at the club, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils, under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratliff, are believed to be considering replacing Ten Hag, given the team's disappointing campaign this season.

United under Ten Hag have struggled, especially during the first part of the 2023-24 football campaign. The Dutch tactician will need to change the club's fortunes during the second part of the season to guarantee his job, as per reports.

Meanwhile, contacts have already been made with Lupetugi and former Chelsea manager Conte as possible replacements.

The two managers are believed to be Manchester United's preferred options to take over from Ten Hag, should the Dutch tactician eventually get fired at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will part ways with Ten Hag. They are currently sixth on the Premier League table after 23 games this season.

Manchester United manager provides update on injury suffered to key defender during West Ham United win

The Red Devils had a bittersweet victory over West Ham United over the weekend as key defender Lisandro Martinez picked up what seems to be a nasty knee injury.

Despite a resounding 3-0 victory over the Hammers at Old Trafford, the injury suffered by the Argentine international added a bit of salt to the impressive display.

Martinez only recently returned from a lengthy injury (foot) spell that saw him miss a total of 22 games for Manchester United.

Speaking after the game, head coach Ten Hag said the recent injury setback suffered by the Argentine defender "doesn't look good". He said (via Eurosport):

"It doesn't look good. There is a bad concern. We have to wait for a few days for the diagnosis. He is very sad, very disappointed. We all feel really with him. First of all, it is a personal disaster when it is really bad, but also for the team, it is really bad because he definitely brings us a lot."

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from United so far about how long Martinez will be out due to the knee injury.