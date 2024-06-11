Manchester United show concrete interest in £34m-rated Arsenal target: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly pressing ahead to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who Arsenal are also monitoring. The young Dutch forward was excellent last season, posting 12 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

Sky Sports reports that Zirkzee is one of the Red Devils' primary targets this summer. They have a clear interest in the 19-cap Netherlands U21 international, who has a £34 million release clause.

Manchester United appear to want competition for Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta last summer. The young striker encountered a mixed debut season at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee, 23, is a clinical finisher who likes to come short for the ball and brings others into play. He touched on his playing attributes last season (via Get Football News Italy):

Trending

“I’m not a pure center forward. I said a year ago that I liked playing with an attacking partner. But (Thiago) Motta transformed me into a 9 and a half. I’m not an Arnautovic type, I like to come forward after playing the ball and help the team. And score goals.”

Expand Tweet

Arsenal are interested in Zirkzee as Mikel Arteta looks to add more firepower to his squad. The Gunners reportedly want a young forward this summer, and the former Bayern Munich youngster fits the bill.

Zirkzee has two years left on his Bologna contract and was surprisingly left out of Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad for Euro 2024. He looks set for a big summer move that could improve his status on the international stage.

AC Milan join Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Joshua Zirkzee: Reports

Joshua Zirkzee could snub a move to Arsenal or Manchester United.

Zirkzee could remain in Serie A as AC Milan are also chasing the Dutch striker's signature. The Rossoneri are set for a rebuild under their new manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Zirkzee's agent, Kia Joorabchian, is expected in Milan this week. He's set to discuss a potential transfer, but they could look elsewhere as Joorabchian demands a commission fee to complete the deal.

Girona's Artem Dovbyk is an alternative following a sensational season in La Liga. This could help Arsenal and Manchester United in their efforts to win the race for Zirkzee.

Expand Tweet

Joorabchian oversaw Omari Forson's departure from United to Serie A side Monza. The young English attacker's contract with the Red Devils expires later this month, and he has opted to leave.

This opens up a spot in Erik ten Hag's attack, which Zirkzee could fill. It would be a fine start to a new era under the sporting control of co-owners INEOS if they were to seal the deal.