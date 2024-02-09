Manchester United and Spurs keen on signing Dutch central defender: Reports

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Dutch centre-back Dean Huijsen in the summer.

Huijsen is currently on loan at AS Roma from Juventus and has made six appearances across competitions for them, having arrived in January. The 18-year-old has impressed during his time with the Italian side and also registered one goal.

As per Caught Offside, the Dutchman's performances have seen him garner interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. However, they might have to pay around €30 million to secure his services from Juventus in the summer.

The Red Devils currently have the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans in their ranks. With their futures up in the air, Manchester United are looking to sign young defenders to partner the likes of Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have signed young defenders in recent times like Radu Dragusin (22) and Micky van de Ven (22). They've also signed Luka Vuskovic but the Croat will join the club in 2025 after he turns 18. Hence, keeping in line with the trend, Spurs have shown an interest in Huijsen.

The Dutch defender came through the ranks at Juventus but has made just one senior appearance for the Bianconeri.

Erik ten Hag provides update on Lisandro Martinez's injury ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United

The Red Devils' suffered a big blow in their 3-0 win over West Ham United in their last Premier League clash, as Lisandro Martinez went off injured. The Argentine had only recently returned to action after a spell on the sidelines but is set to be out for a few weeks again.

Manchester United will next travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday, February 11. In a pre-match press conference, manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Martinez's injury and its impact on the team, saying (via manutd.com):

"Yeah, it is a setback of course. Licha was just returning. You see his contribution to the team when he is playing so he brings, apart from his technical skills, also a mentality in the team. It is a big setback for Licha. He is very disappointed, but he is a fighter and he will back, he will be back stronger. We think he will still be back by the end of the season.

"There are games to play so as a squad we have to replace him. We have very good players in that position who will play there and perform there and as a squad we have to deal with it."

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax for a reported £46 million in the summer of 2022 and has made 55 appearances for them. He formed a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane as they helped the team win the EFL Cup last season.