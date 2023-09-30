Manchester United staff despairing at star player for his use of the ball as they trail Crystal Palace at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United's coaching staff are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Marcus Rashford's ball usage as the team trail Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

This information comes from Samuel Luckhurst, a reporter for the Manchester Evening News, who says that the staff find Rashford's handling of the ball 'despairing'.

The game began with Manchester United retaining possession for the most part in their own half, cautiously eyeing opportunities to break the opposition's defense. An early sprint forward was orchestrated through Rashford, only for his efforts to be thwarted promptly by Palace defender Joel Ward.

Later on in the first half, he demonstrated some agile footwork, bypassing two Palace defenders, but a subsequent cluster of defenders impeded his advance.

Notably, he was unable to release the ball to another attacking player on time, with the Palace defense conceding a corner kick to Manchester United. However, the corner bore no fruits, leaving the Red Devils to rue the missed opportunity.

Equally disheartening was the sequence that followed Marcus Rashford's failed burst from the left flank, which was swiftly neutralized. Capitalizing on the turn of play, Crystal Palace launched a counter-attack led by Jean-Philippe Mateta. He nearly connected with Jeffrey Schlupp before Diogo Dalot's timely intervention.

As the half-time whistle blew, the teams were separated by a remarkable goal from Joachim Andersen, who took a fierce shot into the top corner in the 25th minute.

Aside Rashford's struggles, the Red Devils' performance lacked vitality. In contrast, Crystal Palace executed a tightly organized defensive strategy that has stifled United's usually potent attacking threats.

Now in the second half, questions will linger over Rashford's effectiveness on the pitch. The England international's ability to make precise decisions in key moments is now under scrutiny by the coaching staff, and Erik ten Hag will likely be pondering whether to substitute Rashford.

Fresh legs will need to be introduced as Manchester United seek a much-needed turnaround.

Manchester United struggle to find goals as Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund begin to develop partnership

Manchester United continue to grapple with scoring issues in the Premier League despite the acquisition of new striker Rasmus Hojlund. Notably, they have scored seven goals in seven games, which is the worst performance in the top 10.

While Hojlund made his mark in the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, his Premier League goal tally remains void. Complicating matters further is the criticism Marcus Rashford faces for his decision-making and ostensibly self-centered style of play.

Despite now having Hojlund as a focal point in the attack, Rashford has been slow to adapt his game to include the young Dane.

Last season's top scorer for the Red Devils, Rashford has come under fire for his perceived reluctance to pass the ball, particularly when encircled by opposition defenders.

This is a growing concern given that Hojlund, who is known for making aggressive runs into the box, could be an ideal target for Rashford's deliveries.

In a recent interview, the English forward expressed excitement but conceded that he is still adjusting to having the 20-year-old Dane as a striking partner (via The Peoples Person):

“I am honestly super excited about it. At times last year, we were going on counter-attacks and we would just see shirts of other bodies, and usually, the only cut-back that was on was to Bruno [Fernandes] who was arriving later.

“Whereas this year, you have to understand the dynamics have changed, so we have spoken to each other and done a little bit of work off the pitch, probably that the coaching staff don’t even know, between [just] me and him.”

As the duo continues to seek compatibility, patience will be key for both players and fans alike. Their partnership could yet prove instrumental in solving Manchester United's current goal-scoring conundrum. But for now, the jury is still out on whether this emerging alliance will yield the desired impact.