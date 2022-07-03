Manchester United stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer revealed as forward asks to leave club: Reports 

Reports claim that Manchester United's stance over Cristiano Ronaldo is that the player will see out the remaining year of his contract despite the Portuguese star having asked to leave the club.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly asked United to consider offers for him following the side's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils frontman was in fine form last season, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances across competitions, despite United's poor showing.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has now reported what United's stance is over the Portuguese forward, writing on his Twitter:

"View from Manchester United is that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains under contract with them for another year."

The Red Devils are undergoing a huge rebuild under Erik ten Hag. They have targeted the likes of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia (as per Manchester Evening News).

There are already glaring issues in United's attack with a lack of centre-forwards at the club. If Ronaldo were to depart, that would only lessen the already limited number of striker options at Erik ten Hag's disposal.

But the former Juventus forward seems keen to head out of Old Trafford with a desire to continue playing in the Champions League.

Should Manchester United let Cristiano Ronaldo leave?

Ronaldo rejoined United last summer

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer, the Old Trafford faithful were heralding the reunion. Many had envisioned the 37-year-old being a catalyst for the glory days to return to the Red Devils.

Quite the opposite, however, occurred with United crashing out of all cup competitions and finishing sixth in the league table.

Before Ronaldo's arrival the previous season, United had secured a respectable second-place finish in the league.

Ronaldo impressed during his first season back at Old Trafford since leaving in 2009 but the team faltered.

There have been debates over whether United's demise was down to the signing of the talismanic centre-forward given that the team usually plays around him. The Red Devils were more of a collection of individuals than a cohesive team last season and Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure throughout the campaign.

All eyes will be on the Portuguese star's return to training for pre-season with Erik ten Hag's side as they head off to Thailand in a week's time. Whether the legendary forward will be on the plane to Bangkok for Manchester United's pre-season tour is now uncertain.

