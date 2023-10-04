Manchester United stance on Erik ten Hag revealed after sixth loss in 10 matches: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to back Erik ten Hag and have no plans to sack the Dutch manager. The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and, on Tuesday, crumbled to their sixth defeat in 10 matches.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Ten Hag's job at Manchester United is safe despite the poor start. A section of fans have been calling for his sacking, but the club management are still backing the manager.

The Red Devils sit 10th in the Premier League table after four losses in their first seven matches this season. They are also at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group after losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand has also urged the management to stay put with Ten Hand and does not think he should be sacked. He said on his YouTube Channel FIVE:

"At the end of last season, everyone who had watched Man Utd was saying, 'They're not Man Utd and where everyone expects them to be, but you can see they're improving.' We start the season, for whatever reason it's like they've gone backwards. So, you're waiting now for a response, for them to come again. Remember when he (Ten Hag) started last season - poor results early on."

He added:

"You're hoping that trajectory continues again and at some point, it changes, but at the moment, I can understand where negativity comes from, I can understand why certain parts of the fanbase are booing at the stadium a little bit. You still need time, man. Knee-jerk reactions of, 'ah, get rid of him, get rid of him', you have got to give the guy some time. He showed that he can improve the team, improve the players, but they need to get going now."

Erik ten Hag has been dealing with multiple injury issues in his squad. Moreover, Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team for reportedly refusing to apologize after a feud with the manager.

Manchester United have tricky matches coming up

Manchester United will face Brentford this week in the Premier League before the players split for the international break. The Red Devils will then take on Sheffield United on October 21.

Erik ten Hag's side will begin their tricky schedule soon after as they face Manchester City, Newcastle United (Carabao Cup) and Fulham between their UEFA Champions League group matches against Copenhagen.

Manchester United have one of the toughest schedules in December when they face Newcastle United, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Liverpool, West Ham United and Aston Villa in the league. They also face Bayern Munich at home in the Champions League on December 12.