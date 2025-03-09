Manchester United star has agreed deal to join LaLiga giants in the summer - Reports

Alejandro Garnacho is close to leaving Manchester United this summer, as per reports coming out of Spain. Fichajes.net (via Football365) has claimed that the Argentine international does not feature in Ruben Amorim's plans, thus, United are preparing to set him free. According to the report, Atletico Madrid are his next destination.

Ad

Garnacho has been one of the club’s most promising young talents, breaking into the first team in 2022. However, despite his abilities, his way of playing does not fit with what Amorim does tactically. The Portuguese gaffer opts for a 3-4-3 formation that focuses on wing-backs, and Garnacho is not a perfect fit for these roles.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 42 games this season but with United floundering in 15th place, selling players may seem inevitable. There are also financial reasons behind the decision, and Manchester United are reportedly keen on balancing their books by selling Garnacho for a fee around the region of €50 million.

Ad

Trending

It would free up funds for some key signings as the club undertake a much-needed rebuild, and Atletico Madrid can afford to sign the winger. Garnacho is seen as a perfect fit for Diego Simeone at Atletico, who also reportedly sees him as an ideal reinforcement on the left flank.

Ruben Amorim explains Garnacho substitution in Manchester United’s Europa League draw

Alejandro Garnacho was substituted in the 78th minute of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad. The winger did not look pleased to come off, but Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has now provided a reason behind the decision.

Ad

United took the lead early in the second half when Joshua Zirkzee scored to give Amorim’s team the upper hand (57'). A penalty by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 70th minute, though, kept the Spanish side in the hunt.

Garnacho began brightly, linking well with teammates and even providing the assist for Zirkzee's opener. However, he was subbed off, with Ruben Amorim explaining (via Metro)

"I felt he was tired. You see it because we did a lot of transitions in the second half, because sometimes he was late to defend. Sometimes he was in the good position for transition but I felt he was tired to recover and do the same things. I look at the game as a whole, not just in transitions."

Manchester United have to face Arsenal in the Premier League later today (March 9) at Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback