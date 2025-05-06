Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been offered wages in excess of £65m per season to join Saudi giants next season: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly identified Bruno Fernandes as their top transfer target and are set to table a record-breaking offer to Manchester United. Fernandes has cemented his position as a protagonist since joining the Red Devils from his native Sporting CP in 2020.

While Manchester United have been having a horrid run of form this season, Fernandes has continued to display his football brilliance. He has recorded 19 goals and 18 assists in 52 games across competitions.

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move to the Middle East since last summer. However, despite choosing to stay put at Old Trafford, his suitors do not seem to be giving up on chasing him anytime soon.

According to GiveMeSport, Al-Hilal have made Bruno Fernandes one of their top targets for the summer transfer window. The reigning Saudi Pro League champion had Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah on their radar as the season progressed. However, their hopes of signing the Egyptian were dashed after he recently signed a new deal at the Merseyside club.

As per reports, Al-Hilal earmarked £170 million per season for Salah over a proposed three-year deal. With the deal not materializing, it means they can use the designated fund for Salah to lure Fernandes to Riyadh. They have reportedly sent Fernandes a non-binding offer with a view to acquiring his services on a three-year contract. However, he hasn’t responded. To that end, he has been offered wages in excess of £65 million per season.

Bruno Fernandes is currently the second-highest-paid player at Manchester United. He earns £300,000 ($378,941) per week, equivalent to £15,600,000 ($19,704,906) annually. His current contract with United will expire in 2027, and his market value is €55 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United's stance on Bruno Fernandes amid interest from Saudi Arabia – Reports

While Al-Hilal are reportedly gearing up to table a lucrative offer for Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to sell the midfielder.

United are open to offers for the majority of their first-team squad as they look to balance the books. However, the Daily Mail reports that there has been no formal offer from Al-Hilal for Fernandes. Even if one comes in, they will reject it as they are not considering selling their captain.

As per reports, Fernandes turned down offers from the Middle East last summer to sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford in August 2024.

