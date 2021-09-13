Manchester United star close to penning new deal - Reports

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is now close to signing a new deal with the club, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

According to the renowned journalist, the Red Devils' performance and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo have changed the Frenchman's mindset. The midfielder is now genuinely considering signing an extension with the club he rejoined back in 2016.

Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent times. The likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have shown keen interest in signing the World Cup winner.

However, it now seems likely that contract talks between the player and Manchester United will resume soon.

🚨 Exclusive: Paul Pogba leaning towards signing new Manchester United contract. Saturday had major impact on 28yo’s thinking over future. Many factors to consider but now a genuine chance that once talks resume an extension may follow @TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/KlK4HsrZtm — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 13, 2021

Both Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo made a positive impact in Manchester United's convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle United this weekend. While Ronaldo stole the show by scoring a brace on his return to the club, Pogba was the architect of the win by providing two assists.

Paul Pogba has been Manchester United's best performer so far this season

Paul Pogba's contract situation at Manchester United has been one of the major transfer talking points this summer

Manchester United finally have a squad that can compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title. The Red Devils are currently at the top of the league table.

Paul Pogba's contribution to the Red Devils' amazing start to the season should not be overlooked. The 28-year-old registered seven assists in the opening four games of the new Premier League campaign. Four of those assists came against Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

As things stand, Paul Pogba is on course to beat Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry's tally of 20 assists in a single Premier League season. The highest number of assists amassed by a Manchester United player is Eric Cantona, who registered 16 assists during the 1992-93 season (according to the Manchester Evening News).

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



No player has 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 matched this tally in the opening four games of a #PL season 🔥#MUFC | @PaulPogba pic.twitter.com/a1KMQ5jYV8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2021

Also Read

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh