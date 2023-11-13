Manchester United star Diogo Dalot withdraws from Portugal side, Fabrizio Romano uncovers reason

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has withdrawn from the Portugal national team as he and his partner are reportedly expecting a baby in the coming days.

Dalot was initially named in Roberto Martinez's team for Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein (16 November) and Iceland (19 November). But as per Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United full-back has withdrawn from the squad with the permission of Martinez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dalot and his partner are expecting a baby soon and the player should be available for his club after the international break. He got engaged to his partner, Claudia Lopes, in March 2023.

Porto's Joao Mario, meanwhile, has taken the right-back's place in the national team. Dalot, 24, has represented the Portuguese senior team 16 times in his career. He has become a regular fixture in Erik ten Hag's XI this season, featuring in 17 games across competitions and scoring once.

Portugal have already qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, winning all eight games in Group J so far. They lead second-placed Slovakia by eight points and have a huge 13-point lead over third-placed Luxembourg.

Dalot has already played in the UEFA Euros finals, making two appearances as his nation were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Belgium in 2021. He also represented them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making three appearances, including Portugal's loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

How have Manchester United fared in the Premier League so far this season?

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 21 points from 12 matches.

They have been one of the form teams in the league when it comes to winning points, taking 12 out of a possible 15 from their last five matches. The only defeat during that time came at the hands of Manchester City on 29 November at Old Trafford by a 3-0 scoreline.

They started the season poorly, losing four of their first seven league games. Their wins this season have largely been unconvincing, with the goal-scoring department a clear problem for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have netted just 13 times in the Premier League this season — by far the lowest out of any team in the top 10. Their most recent win came in the form of a slim 1-0 win at Luton Town on Saturday (11 November), with Victor Lindelof's 59th-minute goal being the difference.