Manchester United star ‘disgruntled’ with life under Ten Hag and could seal summer transfer if nothing changes: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly become disgruntled with life under Erik ten Hag and could leave next summer. The English defender has been at Old Trafford since 2019.

However, he has endured a difficult time at the Red Devils, with criticism coming his way due to the £80 million fee he cost. He was appointed United captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has made 160 appearances for the club.

Maguire's situation under Ten Hag this season has been one in which he has lacked game time. The former Leicester City man has featured 16 times across competitions and eight times in the starting lineup.

According to the Daily Star, Inter Milan approached Manchester United to sign Maguire on loan, but he rejected the move. He wants to stay and fight for his place in Ten Hag's side.

However, if things don't change and Maguire remains a backup option for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, he will consider departing in the summer. His contract with United runs until 2025.

He admitted after the Red Devils' 3-1 victory over Reading in the FA Cup 4th round that he was not happy being a regular substitute. The English defender said (via the Daily Mail):

"I'm 29 and haven't really been in this position in my career before,' said the United captain candidly. I don't want to get used to it but it is part and parcel of football. I'm pushing, training well, and when chance comes, I need to take it."

Manchester United draw Derby County or West Ham United in the FA Cup 5th Round

Manchester United find out their next FA Cup opponents.

Maguire has become a regular starter in cup competitions this season, featuring eight times in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Europa League. He was part of the Manchester United side that sealed a comfortable victory over Reading in the FA Cup 4th Round on Saturday (January 27).

He may be expected to play in the next round and the Red Devils' opponents have been drawn. Ten Hag's side will either face Derby or West Ham. The two sides clash at Pride Park tonight (January 30). The fixture between Manchester United and Derby or West Ham will occur on February 27 at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, the Hammers reportedly had an approach to sign Maguire on loan rejected by United earlier this month. It remains to be seen if they will be one of the potential suitors come the summer if his situation remains the same. David Moyes' side have struggled this season, sitting 16th in the league with just five wins from 20 matches.

