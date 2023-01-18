Manchester United turn down loan bid from Premier League side for Harry Maguire: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly rebuffed an approach from West Ham United to sign Harry Maguire on loan this month. The Red Devils captain has lacked game time under Erik ten Hag this season.

The English defender has featured 15 times across competitions but has only started in seven of those games. Ten Hag has preferred the center-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Reports claimed the 29-year-old was the subject of loan interest from West Ham as David Moyes seeks more options in his stagnating defense. However, BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that United turned down an approach from the Hammers for the player to join on loan until the end of the season.

Manchester United told West Ham there was no chance Maguire would leave this month. Ten Hag still feels that the Englishman has an important role to play for his side. The Red Devils are still alive in four competitions.

MUFC Data @MUFCData



Win 2-0 (Sheriff)

Win 3-0 (Sheriff)

Win 1-0 (West Ham)

Win 1-0 (Real Sociedad)

Win 4-2 (Villa)

Win 3-0 (Forest)

Win 1-0 (Wolves)

Win 3-0 (Bournemouth)



#MUFC 🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Harry Maguire’s last 8 appearances for ManUtd:Win 2-0 (Sheriff)Win 3-0 (Sheriff)Win 1-0 (West Ham)Win 1-0 (Real Sociedad)Win 4-2 (Villa)Win 3-0 (Forest)Win 1-0 (Wolves)Win 3-0 (Bournemouth) Harry Maguire’s last 8 appearances for ManUtd:☑️ Win 2-0 (Sheriff)☑️ Win 3-0 (Sheriff)☑️ Win 1-0 (West Ham)☑️ Win 1-0 (Real Sociedad)☑️ Win 4-2 (Villa)☑️ Win 3-0 (Forest)☑️ Win 1-0 (Wolves)☑️ Win 3-0 (Bournemouth)#MUFC 👏🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eCnGMCMggZ

Maguire arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, becoming the world's most expensive defender. His spell at the club has been plagued with criticism due to his price tag.

The Red Devils skipper has made 159 appearances, but it is for the England national team where Maguire has impressed during his time with United. He was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira suggests Manchester United are in the title race

Erik ten Hag is transformed Manchester United this season.

Fourth-placed Manchester United next face Palace tonight (January 18), looking to move to within six points of league leaders Arsenal. A potential title challenge is being spoken of after Ten Hag's side's impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City in the derby.

Vieira has backed those claims and has explained that United are a different team under their Dutch coach. He told reporters ahead of the clash with the Red Devils at Selhurst Park (via Metro):

“When you look at their last couple of games, the number of wins and how close they are to the top, I think they can be [in a title race]. It’s a different United [to the one we saw last season]."

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Erik ten Hag bringing football back to Manchester United in style. Erik ten Hag bringing football back to Manchester United in style. https://t.co/pvCMe9rLg0

Ten Hag's men kicked off their campaign off in disappointing fashion, losing 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and being thrashed 4-0 away at Brentford. However, there has been a remarkable turnaround at Old Traffowhere theythey have won 12, drawn two, and lost two of 16 league games since.

The United boss played down talk of being in a title race following the win over City. However, as the Old Trafford giants continue to pick up wins, their dream of lifting the league title for the first time since 2013 becomes more of a possibility.

Poll : 0 votes