Manchester United star to be dropped from England starting XI at 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to be dropped from England's starting lineup in their upcoming last-16 clash against Senegal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rashford, 25, has recently garnered headlines for his standout outings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in just 107 minutes of action. He opened his account during his team's 6-2 win over Iran and followed it up with a brace in a 3-0 victory against Wales last month.

England, who topped Group B with seven points, are scheduled to face Senegal in the last-16 stage in Al Khor on Sunday (4 December).

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 🏾 To hear that I've scored the 100th @England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday. To hear that I've scored the 100th @England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/c7dT5MdTp2

According to talkSPORT, Manchester City star Phil Foden is in line to start against Aliou Cisse's side alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka. Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling and Rashford are expected to feature from the bench.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is also set to keep his place in the starting lineup ahead of Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate could move to a three-man defense in preparation for a face-off with France in the quarter-finals.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham United's Declan Rice are set to feature in midfield.

Rashford, on the other hand, has been in stellar form at the club level in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored eight goals and contributed three assists in 19 overall appearances for Manchester United so far.

England and Manchester United star urged to be dropped at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy shared his two cents on Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford's performance in his team's recent 3-0 win over Wales. He said:

"There's been a lot of talk about Marcus Rashford this week but I didn't think he was great against Wales. You could have pulled him off at half-time. Yes, he scored two goals but I wanted to see a performance from him as well as goals and that wasn't the case."

Cundy asserted that Rashford should be used as an impact substitute in the 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal. He said:

"But he was effective when scoring coming off the bench against Iran so he's capable of doing the same against Senegal. Because there's five substitutes now, teams change the game from the bench. Even though the Iran game was over, Rashford had that impact."

