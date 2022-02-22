Manchester United star emerges as potential option for Bayern Munich - Reports

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly on Bayern Munich's radar, who are targeting a right-back signing in the summer transfer window.

The Bavarian giants could be short on options at the position with Niklas Sule leaving for Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Frenchman Benjamin Pavard, who is Bayern's first-choice right-back, hasn't been consistent enough while Bouna Sarr is yet to find his feet at the club.

As reported by Fichajes, the German giants have drawn a right-back shortlist as a result, which includes Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick preferring Diogo Dalot instead.

As per the aforementioned report, Bayern are ready to go all out for a right-back signing and have two more defenders on their list. Their first choice is Wolfsburg's 23-year-old right midfielder Ridle Baku, who has been with the Bundesliga club since joining them from Mainz in 2020 for €10 million.

The Bundesliga league leaders also have Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi on their wishlist. But convincing the French side to sell the former Inter Milan star could be tricky as he only moved to Paris in the 2021 summer window.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick prefers Diogo Dalot over Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Englishman returned to United's starting line-up for the recent encounter against Leeds United

Dalot is much more adept going forward, which gives him the edge over the former Crystal Palace defender. There have been reports that Manchester United are mulling over offering Dalot an extension on his current deal, which expires in 2023. Wan-Bissaka, as a result, is now being linked with a move away from the club.

The 24-year-old moved to Manchester in the 2019 summer transfer window and impressed immediately. His issues going forward, however, eventually came to the fore, and he also lost form which saw Dalot overtake him as the first-choice right-back.

Wan-Bissaka returned to the Manchester United starting line-up in their most recent Premier League game against Leeds United, which the Red Devils won 4-2. He had missed the preceding six league matches.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka @awbissaka



Love to the fans who travelled in these crazy conditions. Atmosphere was different level! Let's pray the weather's better in Spain!



@ManUtd What a feeling to be back on the pitch! More importantly, 3 big points to take back to Manchester.Love to the fans who travelled in these crazy conditions. Atmosphere was different level! Let's pray the weather's better in Spain! What a feeling to be back on the pitch! More importantly, 3 big points to take back to Manchester. Love to the fans who travelled in these crazy conditions. Atmosphere was different level! Let's pray the weather's better in Spain! 😅@ManUtd ⚽️❤️ https://t.co/axTP4Qdy30

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Most touches

Most tackles

Most passes

Most Interceptions



Dalot might be your favourite but Wan Bissaka had a good game today Most touchesMost tacklesMost passesMost InterceptionsDalot might be your favourite but Wan Bissaka had a good game today

