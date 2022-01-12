Manchester United star would be happy to move to Serie A giants in the January transfer window - Reports

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly open to the prospect of joining Serie A giants AC Milan during the ongoing transfer window. The Ivorian is believed to have become frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received at Old Trafford this season.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, AC Milan have received positive signs from Bailly. Stefano Pioli's side have reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-quality defender during the January transfer window.

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford from Spanish club Villarreal in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £30 million. He immediately became a key member of the club's starting line-up, making 38 appearances in all competitions during his debut season.

However, recurring injuries have hampered Bailly's progress at Manchester United. He has made just 45 Premier League appearances in his last four-and-a-half seasons with the club. The defender is currently behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order at Manchester United.

Bailly is widely regarded as one of the most talented defenders at Manchester United due to the speed, strength, and tenacity he possesses. However, the 27-year-old has made just seven appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season. Bailly is rumored to be eager to join a club where he will be given the chance to play regular first-team football.

The Ivorian would reportedly be happy to join the Rossoneri if they came calling during the ongoing transfer window. Milan could look to initially sign Bailly on loan for the rest of the season.

Pioli's side are currently sitting in second-place in the Serie A table, one point behind league leaders Inter Milan. They are reportedly keen to bolster their squad this month to improve their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the Scudetto.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @SkySport



Abdou Diallo’s also a candidate in case Paris Saint-Germain will let him leave on loan. AC Milan are working to sign a new centre back. Eric Bailly, one of the names in the list - first approaches started for Man Utd player. Nothing advanced yet.Abdou Diallo’s also a candidate in case Paris Saint-Germain will let him leave on loan. #ACMilan AC Milan are working to sign a new centre back. Eric Bailly, one of the names in the list - first approaches started for Man Utd player. Nothing advanced yet. 🔴 #MUFC @SkySportAbdou Diallo’s also a candidate in case Paris Saint-Germain will let him leave on loan. #ACMilan

Manchester United are unlikely to part ways with Eric Bailly amidst interest from AC Milan

Red Devils centre-back Eric Bailly.

Manchester United have suffered multiple injury issues in defense this season. The Red Devils are currently without Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof while Raphael Varane has also missed large swathes of the ongoing campaign.

Varane is back now though and started alongside veteran defender Phil Jones in the club's 1-0 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on January 3. Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly were forced to miss the game against Wolves due to injury. But Lindelof returned for their 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are eager to challenge for multiple trophies and a top-four finish in the second half of the season. They will therefore look to retain their squad's strength in depth. Eric Bailly's physical attributes and fearless approach to football make him a massive asset for the Premier League giants.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Eric Bailly has agreed to join AC Milan. There have been positive signs from #mufc with regards to a transfer in the last few hours. [ @DiMarzio 🗞 Eric Bailly has agreed to join AC Milan. There have been positive signs from #mufc with regards to a transfer in the last few hours. [@DiMarzio]

Rangnick's side are unlikely to entertain offers for Bailly during the ongoing transfer window despite the defender's apparent willingness to join AC Milan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Consequently, the Rossoneri could be forced to switch their focus to alternate options. Milan have been linked with a move for Hellas Verona star Nicolo Casale and Lille defender Sven Botman in recent weeks.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra