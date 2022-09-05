Manchester United star Harry Maguire faces fresh England scare as Premier League defender looks to snatch World Cup spot: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's spot in the England national side may be at risk, as per the Express.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is set to hand Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier an opportunity to snatch Maguire's place in the squad.

This comes just two months before England heads off for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Maguire has featured in England's last two tournaments and has been a mainstay in Southgate's team.

However, the former Leicester City centre-back was dropped by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the new season.

He had started both of the Red Devils' opening two fixtures, which were demoralizing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Maguire's stint on the bench has seen Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez form a formidable partnership in the center of defense.

Manchester United have conceded just two goals in his absence from the starting XI, a stark contrast to the five conceded with him as a starter.

Not only is his Old Trafford spot at risk but it appears his chances of making the World Cup are under threat from Dier.

The Spurs defender has been in impressive form since Antonio Conte took over the north London club last November.

Dier has started all five of Tottenham's opening fixtures thus far and has one goal to his name.

The former Sporting CP centre-back missed England's last tournament which was the UEFA European Championships last summer.

However, his performances under Conte have been lauded by many and it seems he will get an opportunity to break back into the England fold.

He is currently part of a Spurs defense which has conceded five goals at the start of the season, which is the second lowest.

Maguire should consider his Manchester United future

Maguire's England career is seemingly now at risk

Daily Mail reports that Maguire is eager to fight for his place under Ten Hag despite having been dropped by the Dutch tactician.

However, it may be a long road back into United's starting XI for Maguire given the performances and partnership of Varane and Martinez.

Maguire has found himself scrutinized throughout his time at Old Trafford.

He arrived from Leicester City back in 2019 for a world record £78.3 million fee for a defender.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Erik ten Hag has a message for Harry Maguire 🗣️ Erik ten Hag has a message for Harry Maguire 🗣️ https://t.co/GeJAy5QJgk

Installed as captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the armband has seemed to be a burden more than anything to the defender.

Many feel Maguire is not a Manchester United skipper and as a result he is often criticized.

Perhaps a move for the English defender would be for the best, with Chelsea having been reportedly keen on his services before signing Wesley Fofana.

