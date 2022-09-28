Manchester United star hopeful of receiving new contract amid interest from Barcelona and 4 other clubs: Reports

Amid interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Milan, and Roma, Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is optimistic about receiving an improved deal from United, as per Manchester Evening News.

Dalot's current Manchester United contract expires in June 2023, meaning the Portuguese defender has already entered the final year of his deal. The Red Devils, however, hold the option to extend his stay for an additional year, and according to the aforementioned source, they are expected to do so in January.

The Portugal international has been in scorching form for club and country this season. While he has started all eight of United’s games this season, claiming two assists, he's also impressed in his national colors.

Dalot scored a stunning brace in the Navigators’ UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash with the Czech Republic on Saturday (September 24), firing his country to a 4-0 victory.

Courtesy of his stunning form, many top clubs from Europe are keeping an eye on him, including Barcelona, Milan, Juventus, Atletico, and Roma. It is believed the player does not see himself leaving Old Trafford just yet and is awaiting a new offer from Manchester United.

Since joining from FC Porto in July 2018, Dalot has featured in 73 games for the club across competitions, registering one goal and five assists. He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at AC Milan, where he scored twice and claimed three assists in 33 matches in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano claims Diogo Dalot’s Manchester United extension could drag on due to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Diogo Dalot is fundamental to Erik ten Hag’s plans. The club do not want to lose the player and are preparing to activate the one-year extension clause present in his contract.

The journalist however revealed that the extension would not be straightforward, courtesy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is set to commence in November.

Romano said (via The People's Person):

“There is an option to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract for one more season. There is a good relationship between Dalot’s camp and Man United, but it will take some time to offer a new deal due to the World Cup.”

