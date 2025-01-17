Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee at risk of facing punishment like Cristiano Ronaldo for gesture towards fans during goal celebration

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee is in the headline for the wrong reasons again. The Dutchman is facing a possible ban following a celebration like Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per a report in SPORTbible, Zikrzee's celebration after Amad Diallo's second goal against Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday, January 16. The Manchester United star was caught by the cameras making an obscene gesture towards the fans near the corner flag.

Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for a match in 2024 after a similar celebration while playing for Al Nassr. Jude Bellingham was also banned for a match and fined during EURO 2024; however, the sentence was suspended for a year.

Zirkzee was in the news last month after Ruben Amorim took him off during the first half of the match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. He was booed off by United fans and he went down the tunnel and came back out during the second half.

The manager spoke about his decision and said:

"You have to think about the team. The player is suffering during the game. We needed another midfielder. It was tough on me to do that, I talked with Joshua on that. I'm always thinking about the team. At that moment it was important for him to come out.

"I know that Josh is a really good guy. When he went to the tunnel, I can understand that some guys can be in a bad way but he is a really good lad. It is life, and we will support Josh and continue. Newcastle were better than Manchester United, they weren't better than Josh."

Zirkzee has not started a match for Manchester United but has come off the bench in three games. He played 50 minutes but has failed to score or assist.

Joshua Zirkzee would not respect Manchester United manager, claims former player

Nigel Reo-Coker was on BBC Radio 5 earlier this month and claimed that Joshua Zirkzee would never forgive Ruben Amorim. He added that the Manchester United star would never trust the manager and said:

"It’s a tough experience for a player and a tough pill that Ruben Amorim will have to swallow. As a player, when you go through a moment like that, you need to think about the human element. He will look at Ruben Amorim and never trust him again. He will be able to look at him and say 'good morning boss' but he will not have any respect for him deep down.

"It’s an admission from Amorim that he got the team wrong. He’s going to have to try to fix the relationship because he will probably have to go back to him at some point and get him back on side and wanting to play and compete.."

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and the Dutchman has interest from Serie A. However, no club has reached an agreement with the Red Devils.

