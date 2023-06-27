Manchester United star to leave club for meagre £15m and join Premier League rivals - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly set to join Nottingham Forest this summer. The Englishman spent the season on loan at the City Ground and is set to seal a permanent £15 million move.

According to a Daily Mail report, Henderson does not see a future at Manchester United despite David De Gea being close to leaving. After sealing his loan move last summer, he stated that he no longer trusted the club and was vocal about the 'disrespect' from the Red Devils.

Journalist Chris Wheeler has stated that the permanent move to Nottingham Forest should go through soon as a £15 million fee agreement is in place. He wrote:

"Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest is pretty much done. The De Gea twist has sort of put it on hold, I would still expect Henderson to join Forest, for about £15m plus add-ons, that deal is in place."

Henderson kept six clean sheets in 20 appearances for Nottingham before suffering a thigh injury last season, helping them escape relegation.

He was touted to be the De Gea replacement after his impressive spell with Sheffield United, but his injury saw the Spaniard reclaim the top spot.

Dean Henderson was fuming at Manchester United's decision

Dean Henderson has revealed that he did not wait for manager Erik ten Hag to join Manchester United before deciding to leave on loan. He added that he knew the manager would want to keep him after seeing him in training and could not take that risk.

He told Sky Sports:

"I didn't really want the manager to come in and be able to see me in training because I knew he'd probably want to keep me. So I tried to do it all before I left for the season, I told all the hierarchy I need to go and play football."

He added:

"I don't want to be here playing second fiddle. And it panned out so I was almost gone before the manager came in the door and I haven't spoken to him since."

Henderson added that he had several loan opportunities in 2021 but turned them down as he was promised the #1 spot at Old Trafford. However, things changed quickly and he was left fuming at the club. He added:

"I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason [being promised No.1 spot], and they wouldn't let me go. It was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming."

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were linked with a move for Henderson by Sky Sports, but both clubs are unlikely to make a move this summer. The Englishman has made just 29 senior appearances for Manchester United, keeping 13 clean sheets.

