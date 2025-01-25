Manchester United star Marcus Rashford makes decision on £35m per year contract in surprise transfer twist: Reports

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has turned down a massive £35m per-year contract offer from Saudi Arabia, according to Caught Offside. The English forward's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air this month after dropping down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has appeared just six times under the Portuguese head coach, scoring three goals. Most importantly, he hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the past nine games.

Multiple clubs across the continent are eyeing the player with interest. The 27-year-old is no longer part of Amorim's plans and the Premier League giants are ready to let him go this month.

Manchester United are apparently in danger of a points deduction as per the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Red Devils are eager to remove Rashford's reported £300,000 per week salary from their books to address the issue.

West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Marseille, and AS Monaco are among the clubs who have held talks with the player's camp. However, a deal is not close with any of them.

In the meanwhile, the Englishman had the chance to almost double his current wages by moving to the Middle East. However, Rashford has turned down the offer as he believes his European adventure isn't over yet.

Barcelona are also eager to sign the player, but have to make space in their squad to accommodate him. They are apparently planning to offload Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia to help matters. Rashford would apparently prefer to join the Catalans if he leaves Manchester United.

When are Manchester United back in action?

Manchester United will return to action on Sunday, January 26, when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim's side arrive at the game in 13th place in the league table after 22 games.

The Red Devils have struggled to cope with the Portuguese's 3-4-3 system so far and have lost six of their 11 games under him in the league. They arrive at the game on the back of a demoralizing 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league last weekend.

Manchester United are expected to invest in the squad this month to help arrest their poor form. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are eyeing a new left-back and have identified Lecce's Patrick Dorgu for the job. The Danish full-back has three goals and one assist from 22 games for the Serie A club this season.

