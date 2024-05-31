Manchester United star Mason Greenwood's plans to join Barcelona derailed, picks Serie A club as new potential destination - Reports

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood is reportedly interested in a switch to Italian giants Juventus as a move to Barcelona looks less likely. The forward is set to return to his parent club after a successful loan spell in Spain with Getafe in the 2023-24 season.

Greenwood spent a lengthy amount of time away from football after being arrested on suspicion of sexual and domestic abuse in 2022. The 22-year-old was cleared to return to football in the summer of 2023 after charges against him were dropped. Manchester United attempted to re-integrate him into their squad.

However, there was significant backlash and the club shelved plans to have him back in the first-team set-up, choosing to send him out on loan instead. Mason Greenwood spent the season with Getafe, where he delivered a respectable return of eight goals and six assists in 33 league matches.

Following the conclusion of his loan spell, the forward has now left Getafe but remains in limbo over where his future lies. Multiple sides showed an interest in him during his time with the Spanish side, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but no concrete offers were made.

According to The Sun, former Barcelona manager Xavi was the brain behind his side's interest in Greenwood. However, his exit has put paid to the possibility of the transfer. The Catalan giants will rather target other players as they look to strengthen their squad, ruling them out of the race for Greenwood.

The report claims that the young forward will now look to continue his career with Juventus, who are now his preferred destination. The appointment of Thiago Motta signifies the wish of the club to rebuild after three disappointing seasons.

Greenwood will likely leave Manchester United this summer as his deal with the club is set to expire in 2025. They will look to resolve his future before the commencement of pre-season in July.

Manchester United ace Mason Greenwood named Getafe Player of the Season

Manchester United academy graduate Mason Greenwood has been named as the Player of the Season for Getafe after an impressive spell. The 22-year-old spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the La Liga club as he looks to get his career back on track.

Following 18 months without competitive football, Greenwood made his way to Spain, where he caught on remarkably quickly. Showing minimal signs of rustiness, the talented forward helped his side finish a respectable 12th in La Liga.

Mason Greenwood scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances in a Getafe shirt, earning the club's Player of the Season award. He will now return to Manchester United to resolve his future and work out a transfer away from the English club.