Manchester United star offers himself to Liverpool as he looks for new club - Reports

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly offered his services to bitter rivals Liverpool. As reported by Spanish outlet DefensaCentral via Daveockop, the Argentine winger's representatives have offered him to several elite clubs from across Europe, including the Premier League champions.

As reported by The Athletic last week, Ruben Amorim has already informed Garnacho that he is not in his plans for the next season. The club are reportedly looking to cash in on the gifted youngster due to their financial situation and off-the-pitch issues.

Garnacho was not even in Manchester United's matchday squad in their final Premier League game of the season. The Red Devils managed to secure a 15th-placed finish with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa under controversial circumstances.

It has been claimed that Garnacho has instructed his agent to prioritise a move to Real Madrid. His services have also been offered to Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and even rivals Liverpool.

The 20-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January, with Chelsea and Napoli named as strong suitors. The Red Devils reportedly want £60 million for the eight-cap Argentina international.

Garnacho joined Manchester United in 2020 from Atletico Madrid and has gone on to make 144 senior appearances for the club. He has 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances this season, which is pretty impressive considering the season his side have endured.

It would be quite extraordinary if Garnacho joins Liverpool from their bitter rivals this summer. The Reds equalled the Red Devils' record of 20 league titles this campaign, becoming the most successful club in English football.

Manchester United pursuing a move for Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool. As claimed by Football Insider, the Red Devils want the Ghana international after almost securing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha.

Ruben Amorim is believed to be looking to reshape his attack next season with the addition of the two Premier League-proved attackers. Semenyo has been an important player for Bournemouth since joining them in January 2023 from Bristol City.

Semenyo has enjoyed his best season this time out under Andoni Iraola, contributing with 13 goals and seven assists in 42 games. The Liverpool and Manchester United target is a versatile attacker who can play on either flank as well as a number nine.

